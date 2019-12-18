Stat facts of India-West Indies 2nd ODI

7 – Number of ODI centuries for Rohit Sharma in 2019. This is the second most number of hundreds made by an Indian batsman in a calendar year. The record belongs to who else, but the iconic Sachin Tendulkar who scored nine centuries in 1998.

10 – The number of centuries scored by Rohit Sharma in 2019; the most by any batsman this year. Rohit in addition to his seven ODI tons has also got three Test hundreds this year including a double hundred.

159 – Rohit’s score in the ongoing game against the West Indies. This is the highest ODI score made by an Indian batsman in 2019. , which is now the highest among India batsmen this year. He has made the highest individual score for India in each of the last seven calendar years, beginning from 2013.

227 – The partnership between Rohit and KL Rahul – India’s fourth – India’s highest for the first wicket.

31 – The number of runs scored in the 47th over of the Indian innings bowled by Roston Chase. This incidentally is the most productive over for India in their ODI history. The previous best of 28 came during India’s ODI game against New Zealand at Hyderabad in 1999. Ironically it was Tendulkar who scored most of the runs.

