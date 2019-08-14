With the T20I series already in the bag and an unassailable 1-0 lead in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma along with other teammates were seen making the most of their downtime in the Caribbean.

The players were seen enjoying some downtime with their West Indian counterparts Kieron Pollard and Nicolas Pooran. Other team India players who were present were Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant. Surprisingly, India skipper Virat Kohli was missing.

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal posted the videos and pictures on their social media handle. Rohit Sharma chose to post only a single picture from the location where the focus was on nature instead of him.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue lead the ODI series 1-0 after having whitewashed Windies in the T20Is earlier.