Mumbai: Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026. Nayar has been associated with KKR for the past five years. Meanwhile, a recent post by Mumbai Indians on their official X handle has created quite a stir on social media.

Kolkata Knight Riders officially confirmed Nayar’s appointment as head coach through a social media post. However, Mumbai Indians soon shared a cryptic message featuring a photo of Rohit Sharma, which sparked even more discussion than the KKR announcement itself.

The caption of MI’s post read, “The sun will rise again tomorrow, that’s confirmed. But at night, it’s not just difficult, it’s impossible.” Notably, the word “night” was intentionally spelled as “Knight,” mirroring the “Kolkata Knight Riders” name, which fans perceived as a subtle dig or sarcastic reference.

𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! 💙 pic.twitter.com/E5yH3abB4g — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2025

Abhishek Nayar’s appointment as KKR head coach, followed closely by MI’s cryptic post, has fuelled speculation among fans. In fact, Nayar and Rohit Sharma share a close friendship, and just a few days ago, Rohit was seen training under Nayar’s guidance.

One fan even suggested that Mumbai Indians might trade Rohit Sharma to KKR. Some fans went ahead and congratulated the Kolkata Knight Riders in advance. However, no official statement has been released regarding any such move.

It’s worth noting that before IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians had stripped Rohit Sharma of the captaincy and handed it to Hardik Pandya. Following that, several social media users claimed that Rohit might consider leaving MI after the loss of his leadership role.