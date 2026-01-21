Pune: Former India captain Rohit Sharma will be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) by the Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) during its Convocation Ceremony Saturday for his “unparalleled contribution” and “exemplary leadership” in cricket.

The university announced Wednesday that its landmark 10th Convocation Ceremony will be a star-studded affair, featuring Rohit as a key highlight of the event.

“While fans know him as the ‘Hitman’ of cricket, the convocation marks a different kind of milestone for Rohit Sharma,” the University said.

“Presided over by the University’s President and Chancellor, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, the ceremony will see Rohit being honored for his unparalleled contribution to sports and his exemplary leadership on the world stage.

“By bestowing this Honorary Doctorate, ADYPU recognizes the values of resilience and strategy that he represents-qualities that resonate deeply with the graduating class of 2026.”

The 38-year-old Rohit has retired from Test and T20 cricket, though he continues to play ODIs.

The convocation will also honour a diverse group of visionaries who have made profound contributions to society.

PTI