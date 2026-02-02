Mumbai: The shooting incident outside director Rohit Shetty’s house has taken an interesting turn. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune.

The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30000 a few days ago.

Later, Aditya Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, left the vehicle at a pre-decided place in Juhu area of Mumbai. According to the Crime Branch, the people who bought the vehicle and reached Mumbai do not know who the shooter is, later it was Shubham Lonkar who ordered the shooter to pick up the vehicle from where it was left and fire.

According to the police, in previous crimes, a similar modus operandi is followed in which several small groups are hired for a crime but it is also taken care that one group does not know about the other group.

For the uninitiated, five rounds of bullets were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence Sunday morning. An exclusive footage shot by IANS shows three bullet holes on the building. Rohit Shetty’s home has two gates, and more than 10 CCTVs can be seen across the tower. As part of the investigation, four to five teams of the Crime Branch are combing through over 100 nearby CCTV footages in search of the culprits. The police are going through the footage from CCTV cameras installed outside Shetty Tower and nearby buildings to trace the escape route of the attackers.

The incident occurred between around 12:30 am and 1:00 am on the night between Saturday and Sunday. After the shooting, the suspects managed to escape from the scene. As soon as the incident was reported, senior officers of the Mumbai Police and teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch reached the scene.