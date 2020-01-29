Mumbai: It’s not lack of vision but budget that’s preventing Indian filmmakers from creating big action spectacles like Hollywood, according to director Rohit Shetty.

Shetty, known for blockbusters such as Golmaal series and hit cop dramas Singham and Simbaa, said Wednesday that makers have started hiring Hollywood crew to match the scale.

“We just lack in budgets. It is not that we can’t shoot the same kind of sequence; it is just about spending money. We don’t have that kind of budgets,” Rohit stated.

“As it is, nowadays if you see some films, they are at par with Hollywood action movies because they (the crew) come and work here,” he added.

Shetty is the face for the upcoming Hollywood cop-action comedy Bad Boys for Life, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The director said he has been a fan of the franchise and wondered why the third installment took so much time.

“I think they took a lot of time to make the third part. I used to always think why they aren’t doing it because the first two films were crazy. It is a big franchise, like the others which is doing so well in our country,” Shetty pointed out.

According to Shetty, the chemistry between Smith and Lawrence has kept the franchise relevant over the years.

“The chemistry between these two guys is never going to die, it just changes with time. Chemistry is the most important thing which is working and keeping it relevant even today,” Shetty pointed out.

Every time a big Hollywood film is up for release, there are talks in the trade about how they will eat up the business of Indian films. However, the filmmaker doesn’t see any merit in the argument.

“People say they are going to eat our business, where is our business? If you see our ratio, we release around 260 films a year, maximum 20 films do well. We don’t need to worry that they are eating our business. We need to grow our business properly and think about that,” asserted the filmmaker.

Bad Boys For Life, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is set to release Friday.

