Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to mark his presence in the finale of Season 13 of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. And according to a source, he will also evict one of the top finalists of the game.

Currently, contestants Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai are the top 5 finalists in the Colors’ show.

Apart from eliminating one of the contestants from the Bigg Boss 13 race, Rohit will also be seen promoting his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Speaking of the finale episode, the audience will get to see several performances from the current housemates as well as from the former contestants. Rashami and Sidharth will be seen performing on Ang laga de from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.