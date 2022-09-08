Balasore: In what can be termed very unnatural, a man bit a venomous cobra to death in a fit of rage at Darada village under Basta police limits in Balasore district Tuesday. It was a typical case of reverse revenge. The man identified as Salim Nayak was bitten by the snake when he was working on his farmland. Instead of fleeing the spot, Salim caught hold of the snake and bit it to death. The entire incident created curiosity in the minds of other residents in the village and Salim since then has become the cynosure of all eyes.

However, the matter did not end there. Salim then cycled around the village with the dead reptile around his neck, showcasing his feat. However, this is not the only instance of a man biting a snake to death in Odisha. Last year in August, Kisore Badra, a tribal of Gambharipatia village under Salijanga panchayat in Jajpur district had also carried out a similar act. He was first bit by the snake while he was returning home on his cycle at night. Badra got down from his cycle, managed to catch the poisonous snake, which was a ‘krait’ and bit it to death.

Meanwhile Salim’s act shocked the locals who had never seen such an incident. “While I was cutting grass in a field, the snake (cobra) bit me on my leg. I managed to catch it and landed a hard bite on the reptile’s neck leading to its death,” Nayak informed curious onlookers Wednesday. “As I did not want to burn the snake, I put it around my neck to carry it to the burial spot,” he added. Locals said that Salim claims to be a ‘tantric’ and maybe it is because of this reason he managed to carry out such an act. They also said Salim did not go to any hospital, but ‘cured’ himself