New Delhi: Playing a teacher in his upcoming web series has been one of the most difficult jobs in his career as an actor, says Ronit Roy.

Titled Candy, Ronit’s upcoming show comes with stories of drugs, politics, ambition and murder, and is being touted as “sweet and sinister”. Directed by Ashish R. Shukla, it is set in a boarding school in a hilltown.

“The character is a schoolteacher. Not to be misled by that, the characters are very layered, very complex, dealing with a lot of internal issues, and external issues. So it is by far one of the most difficult characters I’ve played in my career,” Ronit told IANS.

“Two years back the writers had pitched the show to me, and at that time I found it extremely exciting. They had worked on it, and there was not much to think about before saying yes,” he added.

Ronit has started shooting for the show in Nainital, and he shared: “Apart from the mask, it’s not much different from my earlier shoots. It is pretty much the same.”

Candy will also feature Richa Chadha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Nakul Sehdev. The show is slated to release on Voot Select later this year.