Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over the mishap at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here that killed a labourer and left another critically injured January 24, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) Tuesday directed the private construction firm to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased by February 11.

The commission’s directive came in response to a petition filed by Lalatendu Das, who had informed the rights body that the collapse of the under-construction roof of a building connecting two terminals at BPIA last Friday killed Antaryami Guru and left Nabakishore Swain critically injured.

“An FIR has been registered in connection with the mishap. However, no compensation has been given to the aggrieved families,” Das pointed out, adding, both Guru as well as Swain are poor labourers and the mishap has shattered their families.

Adjudicating the petition, a bench of OHRC comprising its chairperson Justice Bimal Prasad Das and member Asim Amitabh Das directed Dillip Constructions to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“If the construction company fails to pay the amount, the airport authorities shall make the payment and recover the said amount from the contractor,” the commission said, while posting the hearing to February 11.

The rights body has also asked the private firm and the airport authorities to file compliance reports on the scheduled date of hearing.