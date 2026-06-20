Berhampur: Nearly 3,000 households in Ganjam district paid no electricity bills in May, highlighting the growing impact of rooftop solar adoption under the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and utility-led initiatives.

According to officials, 2,943 consumers in the district recorded zero electricity bills during the month after installing rooftop solar systems, making Ganjam one of Odisha’s leading districts in renewable energy adoption.

The district has witnessed significant growth in rooftop solar installations. A total of 7,085 systems have been installed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, while another 4,102 have been commissioned through the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) Model implemented by TPSODL.

Together, the two programmes have facilitated the installation of 11,187 rooftop solar systems across the district. Consumer interest in solar energy continues to rise with 16,760 applications received from Ganjam under the flagship scheme. The benefits of the initiative are already being felt by households.

Trilochan Mallick of Belaguntha in Bhanjanagar said his monthly electricity bill, which previously ranged between Rs 600 and Rs 800, has dropped to zero after installing a 3-kW rooftop solar system under the scheme. TPSODL Chief Executive Officer Amit Kumar Garg said the achievement demonstrates the tangible benefits of rooftop solar adoption and reflects growing consumer confidence in clean energy solutions.