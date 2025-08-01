Bhubaneswar: The Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Temple City held its installation ceremony Thursday at Press Club of Odisha, formally ushering in the new leadership team for the 2025–26 Rotary year under the theme ‘Unite for Good.’

Pulin Kumar Sahu took charge as the new president, with Sanjay Kumar Sahoo assuming the role of secretary. Outgoing president PK Sahoo and Secretary Surendra Kumar Panda were commended for their impactful tenure in 2024–25.

The ceremony, attended by Rotary District Governor Manoj Kumar Tripathy, Inner Wheel chairperson Madhusmita Tripathy, Padma Shri awardee and former AIIMS director Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, and Rotary Assistant Governor KK Senapati, also featured a special felicitation programme.

Twenty-four doctors and two chartered accountants were honoured for their outstanding contributions to public welfare.

“Recognising those who serve selflessly is central to Rotary’s spirit,” said Tripathy in his address.

Outgoing president Sahoo highlighted the club’s key initiatives during his term, while outgoing secretary Panda presented the annual report.

The ceremony also witnessed the unveiling of the club’s souvenir, the Dhauli.

PNN