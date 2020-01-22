Cuttack: The authorities of Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here have geared up to provide medicines and health equipment free of cost to patients under the Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) of the state government.

According to sources, the premier healthcare institute will have a round-the-clock counter to help patients getting free medicines and health equipment under the BSKY.

“The BSKY counter will do the needful to provide all the required drugs and equipment free of cost to patients. If required the counter officials can opt for local purchase of medicines as per the prescriptions of the doctors concerned,” said SCBMCH store officer Satyashree Ray.

The patients will not pay a single rupee to get medicines and health equipment. The Health department had asked various departments of the hospital to submit the lists of medicines and health equipment required for a year, sources said.

“All the departments have recently submitted their annual estimates to the Health department. The state government has prepared a budget of Rs 1,000 crore to provide free drugs to patients at SCBMCH. The Health department secretary is scheduled to visit the hospital January 24 and chair a review meeting in this regard,” said a source.

It is learnt that the inflow of patients to SCBMCH has gone up manifold after the state government announced free healthcare for patients. However, the hospital authorities are yet to arrange adequate infrastructure to meet the requirements.

“The inflow of patients to the Radiology department of SCBMCH has gone up by 53 per cent in last five years. However, at least 10 posts of senior health staff including radiographer, senior resident doctor and assistant doctor are lying vacant at the department,” added the source.

Similarly, there were reports that people suffering from kidney ailments used to face difficulties in getting certain fluid for dialysis at the hospital.

“The state government has prepared a blueprint to improve infrastructure and manpower at SCBMCH,” said hospital administrative officer Kalpataru Behera.