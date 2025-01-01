Rourkela: The 35th Multi-lingual Drama and Dance Festival was recently organised at the Civic Centre in Rourkela by ‘Spandan’, a leading cultural association in the state. The festival included drama and dance performances by troupes from various states like Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Odia plays titled ‘Karagarara Kahani’ and ‘Magunira Sagada’; Hindi plays ‘Ek Durachari Raja’, ‘Agarbatti’ and ‘Phoolan Devi’; Assamese play ‘Abhinandan Macbeth’ based on Wlliam Shakespeare’s tragedy; Bengali plays ‘Twamasi Niranjan’ and ‘Jivan Mrityu’, and Manipuri play ‘Bhanumati’ were staged on this occasion. Folk and classical dances also regaled the audience.

Alok Varma, executive director (Works), RSP was felicitated with the prestigious ‘Sanskriti Mitra Samman’ for his outstanding contribution to the promotion of art and culture. Noted Odia playwright and director Shankar Prasad Tripathy was awarded the ‘Spandan Puraskar’ and Umakant Bishoi, actor, director, and stagecraft specialist, was awarded the ‘Spandan Natya Gourav Samman’. Bina Rath, vocalist and music teacher, was awarded the ‘Spandan Gita Gourav Samman’ while Julilata Mishra was feted with the ‘Spandan Award of Excellence’ for her outstanding contribution to the field of social work.

PNN