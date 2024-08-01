Rourkela: CGM of South Eastern Railway Sanjay Mishra recently took stock of various developmental works, including the third railway line between Rourkela and Panposh stations, being undertaken here. Mishra informed the media that the third and crucial railway line between Rourkela and Panposh has begun and it would be completed within 18 months. “The work is going on at a steady pace,” Mishra said.

To a question, the CGM said, “It is the state government that will take care of the rehabilitation of those who are going to be displaced by the project.” Mishra was accompanied by the DRM of Chakradharpur. He further added that displacement will be on the need basis and not all are going to be affected by the line. “It is the responsibility of the state government to rehabilitate them,” he mentioned. Mishra also said, “RourkelaPanposh section is a little difficult one which requires massive earth cutting for which it will take a little longer time for completion. Keeping this in mind, we will finish it in the next oneand-half-years’ time.”

Regarding Panposh underpass he said, “The railway underpass should be straight and we will look into it.” A section of BJP leaders also met the CGM and apprised him about some of the problems and necessities of the Rourkela station. The officer assured them of taking necessary steps, sources said.