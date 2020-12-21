Rourkela: Three persons were arrested Monday morning in this city in connection with evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) amounting to over Rs 42 crore. The accused have been identified as Soumyaranjan Mohanty, Smrutiranjan Mohanty and Rajib Mishra. The three were arrested by the officials of CT & GST Enforcement Unit.

Sources said a large number of fake firms have come up in the Steel City. These firms are being used to evade payment of GST. They are making transactions in the names of labourers and poor persons to avoid paying taxes.

A case in point is that of vegetable vendor Kartik Kamila of this city. He was served with a default notice for failing to pay Rs 110 crore as GST. The notice shocked Kartik. He said that he is clueless about any such transactions or tax fraud. He added that someone might have procured his official documents and used them to commit the offence. Recently, a driver in this town was also victimised in a similar manner.

PNN