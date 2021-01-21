Rourkela: In a major crackdown, the Rourkela City police busted a sex racket here Wednesday afternoon which was operating from an abandoned staff quarters of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Sector-13 area under Sector-15 police limits in Sundargarh district.

According to a source, police arrested four persons in this connection including the kingpin of the sex racket, two sex workers and a pimp. The four arrested were forwarded to a local court in the city.

Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal flesh trade, a team of Sector-15 police conducted simultaneous raids on the abandoned staff quarters (A/191 and A/192 in Sector-13 area), a police official stated.

However, one person managed to escape during the raid and two sex workers from neighbouring West Bengal were apprehended. Police seized objectionable items like condoms, two mobile phones, one motorcycle, cash of Rs 1,600, Aadhaar cards and debit cards.

Pimp of the sex racket was identified as Manas Ranjan Mohanty. Following interrogations of Manas and the two sex workers, the kingpin of racket Bharati Patra of Sector-17 area was arrested.

PNN