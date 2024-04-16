Rourkela: Odisha’s Rourkela Assembly is going to witness a contest between two heavyweight candidates – former union minister Dilip Ray of the BJP and state Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak of the BJD.

Ray is a former central and state minister and three-time MLA from Rourkela, while Nayak is seeking his fourth term in the constituency.

Though the Congress has announced Birendranath Pattnaik as its candidate from there, the seat is likely to witness a straight fight between Ray and Nayak.

After his name was announced by the BJP, Ray said, “The people of Rourkela have a special bond with me and the BJP. I feel this time BJP will form the government in the state.”

Ray, who was close to former chief minister Biju Patnaik, had won from Rourkela in 1985, 1990 and 2014 Assembly elections. He lost to Prabhat Mohapatra of the Congress in 1995.

Nayak emerged victorious from the constituency in 2004, 2009 and 2019 polls, but was defeated by Ray in 2014.

