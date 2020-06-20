Bhubaneswar: After years of wait, the much-hyped Integrated Sewerage System (ISS) project of Rourkela city is going to complete by September this year.

Sources said around 83 per cent of the project, which was started in 2017 with an estimated cost of 238.96 crore, has been completed. The remaining work will be completed by September. This was revealed during a review meeting chaired by Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena Friday.

Similarly, Jena has directed the officials concerned to expedite the progress on sewerage project at Sambalpur.

The Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) has undertaken eight sewerage projects at Cuttack, Sambalpur, Puri and Rourkela with a total cost of Rs 757 crore in first phase. In second phase, sewerage projects worth Rs 87.96 crore have been taken in all 30 districts while tenders have been floated for a few more projects worth Rs 96 crore.