Kolkata: The deployment of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, known for his record as an encounter specialist, as a police observer in West Bengal for election duty has triggered a political controversy, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) accusing him of being a “BJP agent”.

SP spokesperson Ashutosh Verma, speaking to IANS, questioned Sharma’s appointment and raised concerns over his record. “Look at Ajay Pal Sharma’s record. He calls himself a so-called ‘Singham.’ He makes reels. There are around 150 cases of encounters registered against him.”

“This is the same Ajay Pal Sharma who allegedly talked about rates for IPS postings in Uttar Pradesh — Rs 50 lakh for SP, Rs 25 lakh for DSP, and so on. With such serious allegations against him, how did he get posted there?” he said.

“It is also said that he is a BJP-backed IPS officer. If that is the case, then how is the Election Commission of India appointing such officers?… The way the BJP has taken control over the ECI and the way the poll body is following the BJP’s orders, the people of Bengal are seeing. This time, people in large numbers will vote for Mamata Didi, and the BJP will face a crushing defeat,” he added.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the move in a post on X, saying, “In W. Bengal, BJP has sent their tested agents in the name of observers to Rampur and Sambhal, but nothing will come of these. Didi is here, Didi will remain here!”

“At the right time, a deep investigation will be conducted into all the criminal deeds of these kinds of ‘agents of agendas’ from the BJP and their associates, and there will also be extremely strict punitive action. All these are unregistered underground members posing as officers. We won’t let them flee, nor go underground. They will be tracked down and brought out, dug out, and they will also receive legal punishment for their misdeeds,” he said.

“Criminals of democracy will not be spared!” Yadav added.

The controversy intensified after videos surfaced showing Sharma issuing a warning to Jehangir Khan, a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress, over allegations of voter intimidation in the Falta constituency.

Sharma had reached the area following complaints from residents alleging that Khan was threatening voters. However, Khan was not present when the officer arrived, and locals as well as police initially did not disclose his whereabouts. Sharma and his team later traced his residence and reached the location.

At the site, Sharma found 14 personnel of the West Bengal Police deployed. Upon seeking clarification from the local Superintendent of Police, he was informed that Khan had been provided Y-category security with 10 personnel assigned.

Sharma highlighted the discrepancy and issued a notice seeking an explanation for the additional deployment.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has alleged that the incident is being deliberately circulated to create confusion ahead of the elections.

The Election Commission has not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter, even as the political row continues to escalate.