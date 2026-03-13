Sonepur: Allegations of illegal recruitment involving nepotism have surfaced at the Maradugochha Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) under Tarbha block in Subarnapur district. Sources said no official advertisement was issued for the recruitment, and no appointment committee was formed as required under rules.

However, Ambareesh Das, son of PACS secretary and CEO Nabin Das, was appointed as acting CEO and secretary of the society. Anil Kumar Das of Remed village under Barpali block in Bargarh district, who is reportedly Nabin Das’ son-in-law, was appointed as assistant secretary.

Notably, Anil’s residence falls outside the operational jurisdiction of the Maradugochha PACS. It is alleged that Anil secured the job through the influence of his father-in-law. Similarly, Amit, son of watchman Makunda Naik, was appointed as a watchman, while Azad, son of peon Manoj Das, was appointed as a peon.

The Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS), Subarnapur division, approved the recruitment proposal. Following media reports, farmers and local intelligentsia have raised objections. After being informed, Subarnapur Collector Nruparaj Sahu asked the DRCS to submit relevant files. However, not all documents have yet been provided.

Preliminary scrutiny of available records has reportedly indicated major irregularities in the recruitment process. Government rules prohibit close relatives of a PACS secretary from being appointed in the same society, but the rule appears to have been ignored in this case. After fact-based media reports on illegal recruitment were published Thursday, the office of the DRCS has initiated steps to cancel the appointments. Subarnapur DRCS Sanjay Kumar Tripathy said PACS secretary Nabin Das was unable to perform his duties properly due to health issues and had applied for voluntary retirement (VR). The proposal was approved by the PACS management committee, and the DRCS endorsed its recommendation.

However, although only three employees had applied for voluntary retirement, four persons were appointed without forming a recruitment committee. The DRCS did not respond when he was asked how a person from Bargarh district was appointed to the post of assistant secretary. Meanwhile, the media report has triggered a review within the Cooperative department from the district to the state level Thursday.

According to sources, the PACS has frequently been in the spotlight over irregularities in paddy procurement. Earlier, Maradugochha PACS secretary Nabin Das had been suspended three times for various irregularities, but the management committee later reinstated him.