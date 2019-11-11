Keonjhar: Discontent is brewing among the locals for allowing a parking lot in the Atei Reserve Forest near Ghatagaon Maa Tarini shrine in Keonjhar. The unfortunate part is that over 23 old sal trees have been felled to make space for the disputed parking lot.

Various people have condemned the authorities for using the reserve forest for commercial purpose. Locals are upset over the issue and have taken up the issue with the Keonjhar DFO.

They have demanded protection of the reserve forest, pointing out that the reserve forest is losing its greenery this way.

Reports said that the Forest department has handed over this patch of land to the Ghatagaon block administration on certain conditions, while the latter handed it over to the local panchayat.

The temple area was once rich with dense sal forest. Locals have been demanding protection of the forest and making use of the nearby land for setting up a deer park.

The permission to hand over the land was granted after the gram sabha’s approval, but with some riders. As per the conditions set by the gram sabha, the area should not be used for any commercial purpose, apart from protecting the trees.

It was also clearly stated that if any of the conditions are violated, the land will be reclaimed by the Forest department.

Locals alleged that the land of about 5 hectares is being used for commercial purpose.

Though locals took up the issue with the Forest department September 5, the latter has been sitting pretty. Now, they have warned to move the NGT, if no immediate action is taken against the violators.

DFO Santosh Joshi said that the forest land was given to the block administration. “Action will be taken in this regard after re-examining the terms and conditions,” he added.