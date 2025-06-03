Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their title drought with a nail-biting 6-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The long-awaited victory marked RCB’s first Indian Premier League title since the team’s inception, sending fans across the country into euphoric celebrations.

In their chase of 191, Punjab were dealt with the blow of Nehal Wadhera on the first ball of the 17th over. Stoinis walked out to bat at 136/5, with 55 needed off 22 deliveries, and struck a six on the first ball.

Bhuvi struck back on the next delivery, as he found the outside edge of the Aussie batter pulling the game back for his side.

RCB, who finished second in the points table after the group stage, advanced to their first IPL final in 9 years with a dominating eight-wicket win over top-ranked Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Punjab, however, bounced back in Qualifier 2, crushing Mumbai Indians to set up a high-stakes rematch in the title clash.

Put in to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 190/9 in their 20 overs.

