Balasore: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team arrested three members of a gang who have been involved in looting passengers in trains. The gang was about to carry out another burglary on ‘Patna-Ernakulam Express’ when they were arrested by the RPF at Jaleswar station in Balasore district Friday.

Even though the identities of the looters are yet to be ascertained sources said two of the three were from Kharagpur while the third is a native of Jaleswar.

Earlier the RPF personnel also conducted a search at the Jaleswar railway station following which they came to know that members of the gang will try to loot passengers travelling in the Ernakulam Express. They laid and trap and apprehended three members of the gang. The RPF team seized Rs 2,000, a knife, a machete and six cell phones from their possessions.

