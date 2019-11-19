Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) Tuesday introduced Segway vehicle based patrolling system at Bhubaneswar Railway Station to enhance the efficiency of its Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The vehicles were procured in view of rising requests from passengers for help and in an attempt to shorten the response time of the force to help those in need.

ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhusan said patrolling at the station will be more efficient with the introduction of the Segway system.

Bhusan further added that these vehicles will be introduced in Puri and Cuttack railway stations as well.

“The battery-operated and eco-friendly Segway vehicles will help RPF personnel move from one place to another quickly and help crowd control,” an ECoR release read.

The Segway vehicles are also aimed at helping the RPF personnel ensure the safety of passengers and the protection of railway property as it will increase their mobility. This apart, it will help in ensuring more visible policing and prevent crimes.