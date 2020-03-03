Cuttack: The government collected penalties worth Rs 1.64 crore by 9:00pm Monday from traffic violators across the state, a source in the transport department said.

According to the source, after the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 came into force Sunday after a lull of near six-months, both police and the transport department got into action to enforce the law.

The persons were penalized for several offences including drunk driving, not wearing helmets, driving on wrong routes, talking over phones while driving, not wearing seatbelts and triple riding among others.

Overall, 3175 challans were issued across the state in two days, State Transport Authority said in a statement Tuesday.

PNN