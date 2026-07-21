Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday expressed deep grief over the death of two devotees while undergoing treatment after falling ill during Rath Yatra in Puri July 16.

The deceased were identified as Anil Das of Kataka and Ashok Subare Raikar of Mumbai. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of the deceased.

Majhi prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and extended his sympathies to the grieving family members, assuring them of the State Government’s support during this difficult time.