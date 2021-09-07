Bhubaneswar: A total of Rs 11.83 crore have been collected by the Twin City Commissionerate of Police in fines from people who violated traffic rules in the last eight months. The traffic rule violations took place in this city and Cuttack, stated Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra in the Odisha Assembly, Wednesday.

Mishra was giving a written reply to a query on this issue. He informed the House that a total of Rs 11,83,65,700 fine was collected from the traffic rule violators in Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD). Similarly Rs 1,12,63,500 fines were collected from violators in Cuttack UPD till August 2021.

The minister informed that Rs 9,20,09,300 were collected from people driving two-wheelers without wearing helmet in Bhubaneswar UPD. A total of Rs 56,06,100 fines were collected from persons for not wearing seatbelts from the same jurisdiction. In Cuttack UPD Rs 34,01,500 fines were collected for helmetless ride and Rs 19,000 for not wearing seatbelts.

A total of Rs 3.18 lakh and Rs 5,34,100 fine collection were done from people for not wearing masks in Bhubaneswar UPD and Cuttatck UPD respectively, Mishra informed.

BJD’s Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Souvic Biswal had sought a reply from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the House on the amount of fines collected in the twin city from traffic violators and people who were not wearing masks till August 2021 as well as in last year.