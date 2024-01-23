Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Monday approved the Coffee Plantation for Sustainable Livelihood (CPSL) scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,144 crore which will enhance coffee plantation area in Odisha from the present 10,000 acres to 1 lakh acres in the next 10 years. The CPSL scheme will be implemented in Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Gajapati districts.

Under the scheme, Women SHGs will be involved in raising coffee nurseries, benefitting more than 50,000 farm families, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said. He said of the Rs 1,144 crore expenditure envisaged under the scheme from 2022-23 to 2026-27, Rs 567 crore will be met through State Plan and Rs 577 core through convergence with other schemes. Beyond the initial period of five years, value addition and marketing aspects will also be included in the scheme. Coffee has emerged as one of the most profitable commercial crops among farmers in the state due to its encouraging prospects for financial benefits and rebuilding of an ecosystem.

Odisha has a high potential for commercial coffee cultivation due to its ideal agroclimatic conditions that can provide a viable alternative to traditional cropping patterns in tribal areas. The CPSL scheme will be implemented by the Directorate of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development under the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department. During the implementation period, the Directorate will also collaborate with the Coffee Board and others for productivity enhancement, capacity building, infrastructure and brand development, Jena said.