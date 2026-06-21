Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the iconic Chilika Lake region into a world-class tourism and livelihood hub, with development projects worth around Rs 1,300 crore in the pipeline. Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, migratory birds, the revered Kalijai Temple, and its rich marine produce such as prawns and crabs, Chilika remains one of Odisha’s most important tourism and economic centres.

To further enhance the region’s potential, the state government, in coordination with the Chilika Development Authority, has initiated a long-term development strategy to improve infrastructure, beautification, and the quality of life for over two lakh residents living in and around the lake.

Speaking during a foundation stone-laying ceremony in Bhushandpur Panchayat under Khurda district, Sarangi said that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for multiple projects under the RS 1,300-crore master plan are being prepared following discussions with the Odisha government and Chief Minister.

The projects are expected to significantly improve livelihoods and boost economic opportunities for communities dependent on Chilika across Khurda, Puri and Ganjam.