Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to extend its help to the Building and other Construction (BoC) workers in the wake of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

This financial assistance will be executed through Odisha Construction Workers’ Welfare Board for the workers affected by the aftermath of the global pandemic.

As per the data provided by District Labour Office (DLO), altogether 57,069 BoC workers will be benefited through this assistance wherein each of them will get Rs 1,500 in cash directly or through transfer to their accounts.

Ward-wise distribution of the money is the first choice for the ULB if it is a direct field level distribution.

About 1,500 beneficiaries will be given the assistance directly at Salia Sahi here in the first phase. As the area is vast and comes under four wards of BMC, ward-wise distribution may not be suitable for the purpose.

As per the information shared by DLO, there is specific identification number of each worker, along with local address, bank details, and mobile number etc.

However, there is instruction for maintaining social distancing during distribution of assistance.

Senior officials of BMC, BDA and BSCL will be heading different areas as per sectors distributed to them. Due importance will be given to sanitisation, announcement about location, maintenance of acquaintance, verification of Aadhaar number etc.

For ease of distribution Zonal Deputy Commisioners will execute the plan in their respective zones. However, no distribution will be done from 1pm to 3pm as the temperature would be high.

Besides, the information provided by the district office will be verified as this is a financial assistance, said Suratha Chandra Mallick, Additional Commissioner, BMC.

There will be Police and support staff from Education department and Housing Board.