Bhubaneswar: The interim Budget, tabled by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in the Assembly Wednesday, has allocations for all major schemes of the state government.

The Finance Minister has allocated Rs 300 crore under Biju Expressway, Rs 178 crore under State Capital Project (including capital road), Rs 1,408 crore for ABADHA at Puri, Rs 200 crore for EKAMRA, Rs 200 crore for SAMALEI and Rs 150 crore for Integrated Development of Heritage, Monuments & Tourist Destinations during the next year.

Similarly, Rs 1,688 crore has been allocated under Biju Setu Yojana, Rs 1100 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 675 crore under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana, Rs 150 crore for Connecting Unconnected Villages in Difficult Areas, Rs 150 crore for Connection of Missing Road Links and Rs 340 crore Transferred Road Improvement Programme.

Apart from the capital creation, the state government has made provision of Rs 2,255 crore for rural and urban water supply under Basudha scheme, Rs 6,000 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission in convergence with extra budgetary resources like OMBADC and DMF under the State Saturation Plan to fulfil the target.

Similarly, allocation of Rs 33,203 crore made for development of SCs and STs for identified schemes in the programme budget, while Rs 5,906 crore provisioned for construction of pucca houses through convergence of PMAY-Gramin and Biju Pucca Ghar schemes.

While Rs 2,001 crore has been proposed towards material components under MGNREGA, Rs 2,017 crore is made under Madhubabu Pension Yojana and Rs 1,330 crore for National Social Assistance Programme for old age, widow and disability pensions.

Besides, Rs 1,023 crore is provided for distribution of 1 rupee per kg rice.

