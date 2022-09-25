Jajpur Town: An anicut will be set up on Baitarani river at Dhobabila under Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district at a cost of Rs 201 crore. The project has got the approval of the state Cabinet. Besides, Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation projects will be executed in Jajpur and Kendrapara districts for which Rs 396.27 crore has been allocated with the Cabinet approval. This was informed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik here at a press meet.

According to the minister, under Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation project, water will be lifted from rivers, reservoirs and canals to irrigate farmlands in both the districts. This project would provide irrigational coverage to 2,63,801 hectare in these two districts. She added that thousands of farmers of Binjharpur block, Jajpur sadar block, Aul block and Rajkanika block will be benefitted. Farmers will avail micro irrigation facilities to raise cash crops. Moreover, an anicut will be built across Baitarani at Dhobabila under Dasarathpur block to provide irrigational facility to farmlands in Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the authorities concerned to complete the anicut project within 30 months. The project will also come handy in flood control in Kochila river, apart from providing drinking water to households in Dhamnagar and Dasarathpur blocks.