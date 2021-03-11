Puri: As the finance committee of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) approved Rs 202 crore annual budget for 2021-22 fiscal, the temple authorities said Wednesday they have set a target to enhance the corpus fund to Rs 1,000 crore by 2023.

This was stated by SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar after presiding over the finance committee meeting here. Kumar said the temple’s earning has declined to a low this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts should be made to enhance the income. The temple presently has a corpus fund of Rs 650 crore which need to be enhanced to meet the expenditures.

Kumar informed other measures like putting donation boxes at airports and railway stations will be undertaken.

This apart, the temple’s stone quarries should be auctioned for mining which could fetch good revenues, the SJTA chief administrator said. Kumar said about Rs 10 crore could be generated in the current year by granting stone quarry leases.

PNN