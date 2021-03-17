Sonepur: Six unidentified miscreants allegedly robbed Rs 21 lakh from two bank staffers on Baghalpur-Bisipada road in Subarnapur district Wednesday morning.

The two staffers have been identified as Sudhanshu Pradhan and Sunil Moharana. Both are employees of Sonepur branch of Bank of Baroda. They were on their way to an ATM machine at Ullunda area for replenishing cash when the robbers threatened them with firearm and sharp weapons and looted the cash, an official of the bank informed.

Also read: Dacoit gang busted in Angul, 4 arrested

The bank staffers were on two bikes along with a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 21 lakh when they faced the dacoity on the way.

On being informed by the bank, Sonepur police immediately rushed to the spot and launched a probe to nab the culprits.

The dacoits fled the spot soon after committing the crime before anyone could inform the matter to the police. However, they have left a two-wheeler at the spot which was used for committing the loot.

PNN