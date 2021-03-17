Angul: Police here busted a dacoit gang Wednesday and arrested four out of six of its members for their alleged involvement in a dacoity case that took place under Talcher police limits in Angul district Tuesday.

The four arrested were identified as Satyajit Naik alias Sanu, Ananda Naik, Babul Behera alias Bikash and Chandan Patra. A dagger and a chopper along with Rs 21,000 in cash have been seized from the arrested dacoits, an official of Talcher police station informed.

According to an FIR lodged by complainant Santosh Kumar Jena from Balipatta village under Kaniha police limits, he along with two other persons — Bhagirathi Behera and Shaktiswarup Behera — were on their way to Thermal weekly market in a vehicle during wee hours of Tuesday at about 3.00am.

Six bike-borne miscreants on two bikes intercepted Jena’s vehicle near Kandhal Tarini temple and committed the dacoity wherein the miscreants snatched away Rs 79,200 in cash and two mobile phones by intimidating them with sharp weapons and fled from the spot.

PNN