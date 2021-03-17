Bhubaneswar: In view of coronavirus outbreak, only 1,000 voters will be allowed to cast their franchise at any particular booth for Pipili bypoll, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani Wednesday said.

Briefing about the bypoll, the CEO added that compared to last Pipili elections, 75 more booths are to be created this time.

“All staff like observers, security staff and others engaged in voting exercise will be treated as frontline workers and will be vaccinated,” he informed.

The electoral rolls for the polls are being updated. Those who want to enrol and want corrections in data can apply till the last date of nomination. Campaigns will be allowed with limited people, the CEO said.

“Postal ballot will be allowed for people about 80 years of age, differently-abled, COVID-19 suspects and infected persons. Nodal officers are to be appointed for COVID protocol compliance.”

“Vehicle use during polling date will be reduced. A decision on security and CCTV camera usage is under review. No data on the same is available now. However, 150% of the required EVMs and VVPATS are available for the upcoming bypoll,” Lohani informed.

