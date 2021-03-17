Keonjhar: The driver of a truck died on the spot while the helper sustained critical injuries Wednesday after the heavy vehicle fell off Judia Ghat under Town police limits in Keonjhar district.

According to a source, the road mishap occurred early in the morning when the ill-fated truck was on its way to Kolkata from Keonjhar town. The vehicle fell off Judia Ghat at around 6.00 am.

The mishap took place either due to reckless driving or any mechanical fault in the truck, an eyewitness expressed.

On being informed, a team of the Town police including fire personnel rushed to the spot. The injured was immediately rescued and shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.

Identity of the deceased driver has not been ascertained yet. Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem and launched an investigation to find out the actual cause of accident.

PNN