Bhubaneswar: At least four persons including a father and his son sustained critical burn injuries as a power transformer exploded in Chadrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to a source, the injured persons had been working at the tiffin stalls in front of the OMFED plant in Chadrasekharpur. They were preparing snacks for customers in the morning when the transformer exploded and four to five stalls caught fire.

Also read: Enhanced holding tax of BMC put on hold: Minister Pratap Jena

Oil from the transformer fell on them leaving four persons critically injured in the fire incident, an eyewitness expressed.

Some nearby stall owners immediately informed local police and fire personnel. A team of fire-fighters strived for over half an hour and doused the flames.

All of them were rushed to Capital Hospital here. Later, three of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their health conditions deteriorated, a police official said.

The exact reason of the fire mishap has not been ascertained yet.

PNN