Bhubaneswar: The Law, Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena announced Monday that the enhanced holding tax of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been put on hold.

Local denizens had previously alleged that the BMC has been trying to dupe people of Bhubaneswar. The Orissa High Court is yet to give its final verdict on the matter which is still sub-judice.

Briefing to media persons, the Minister said, “The BMC had earlier decided to hike the holding tax as the benchmark values of various properties have increased in the meanwhile. However, keeping in mind the matter which is sub-judice and the resentment of residents as well, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered to put the enhanced holding tax of BMC on hold till a final verdict of the court comes in.”

Notably, the Orissa High Court in its judgment September 4 last year had directed the civic body to complete revision of all the non-assessed properties within 15 days prior to collecting 50 per cent of the revised holding tax assessment amount.

PNN