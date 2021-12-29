Khaira: The state government will invest Rs 230 crore to ensure irrigation to 9,803 hectares in Oupada and Khaira blocks of Balasore. The irrigation project entails laying of underground pipelines in 22 panchayats.

According to reports, farmers of 132 villages will benefit from this irrigation project. This was revealed by engineer of the Irrigation division here.

The farmers of the both the blocks are enthused over execution of the project, which is expected to be completed in 18 months.

They observed that such a project will come handy when rainfall is erratic. In fact, erratic rain has affected farming activities in the region over the last few years. Cultivation of paddy and vegetables in the region solely depends on rain.

The farmers of the two blocks have long been demanding such a project. Local MLA and Tourism Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi had been making efforts to bring the irrigation project to the region.

According to sources in the irrigation division, underground pipelines will be connected with 12 distribution points and minor canals of the Ambahata canal system.

Panchayats that will be benefitted by the project include Nayakhandi, Khaira, Kurunta, Dagarapada, Achyutapur, Jalada, Gaganadhuli and Makhanpur under Khaira block, Fatehpur, Talakia, Rairamchandrapur, Gadasahi, Baunsabania and Aghirapada under Oupada block.

Jagabandhu Gahan and Bharat Chandra Pradhan, two farmers in Oupada block, said that this irrigation project would encourage the farmers to taken up various cash crops.

They said that delayed and erratic rainfall was responsible for many farmlands to remain fallow. The project has created a new ray of hope for farmers, said Narayan Behera, a farmer from Makhanpur panchayat.

