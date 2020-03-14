Baula: Even as many pockets in Hatadihi block of Keonjhar have been facing difficulties to get safe drinking water, the state government is going to execute a mega drinking water project at Dhenka panchayat soon.

The project, estimated at Rs 268 crore, aims at providing drinking water to 200 villages.

The project got approval of the Gram Sabha which was held at panchayat office Thursday.

Tehsildar Gayatri Soren, sarpanch Nimai Samal, executive engineer of the project Balaram Mishra, SDO Bharat Chandra Sethi, engineer Utsav Jena, project manager of NCC agency Biswanath Bali, PEO Narahari Nayak and many people’s representatives were present at the Gram Sabha.

The officials said the mega project entails water supply from Hadagada-Salandi dam through pipes. The water will be stored in an underground reservoir and treated before it is supplied to people in 200 villages.

Social activist and former Zilla Parishad member Rabindra Nayak, Dharmananda Majhi, former sarpanch Golak Nayak, Majoj Mohanty, Rama Dehuri, samiti member Narayan Behera, ward members gave their consent in favour of the project.