Lahunipada: Cracking a whip on illegal sand mining from Brahmani river under this tehsil of Sundargarh district, the administration has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.98 crore on a lessee engaged in the illegal act at Kenapalli ghat of the river.

According to reports, locals had earlier moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) alleging that sand is being lifted illegally near Kenapalli village.

The NGT had formed a five-member investigation team for a probe into the alleged illegality and sought a report within four weeks.

As per sources, a sprawling 12.35-acre sand ghat was leased out to M/S Jayashree Behera with permission to lift 16,375 cubic metre of sand per annum. But, the lease holder was accused of conducting excessive sand mining.

Such illegal act was strongly opposed by people of Kenapalli, Ladam, Thakurpalli, Kumbhardihi, Ulsarei and Jodibandh. However, the lease holder did not care a fig about people’s concern.

Locals further alleged that the lease holder had used earthmover and other heavy equipment to lift sand from the riverbed, which was in blatant violation of various terms and conditions laid down for minor mineral exploration.

Following an NGT order, a team of officials of Forest and Environment department, a senior scientist from Bhubaneswar, the district magistrate, the deputy director of mining (Koida circle) had carried out on-the-spot inquiry about violation of environment norms, revenue loss due to excess mining, extent of damage done to the environment and restoration of the riverbed.

Based on the investigation report, the NGT has asked the lease holder to pay Rs 3.98 crore as penalty.