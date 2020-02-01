New Delhi: For development works in newly-created Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 30,757 crore and Rs 5,958 crore, respectively, for the financial year 2020-21.

In the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, “The government is fully committed to supporting the all-round development of the newly-formed Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Accordingly, an amount of Rs 30,757 crore has been provided for the financial year 2020-21. An amount of Rs 5,958 crore has been provided for the Union Territory of Ladakh.”

After the abrogation of Article 370, development in Jammu & Kashmir has been one of the top priorities of the government.

In the Budget speech, the Finance Minister also recited a few lines from a verse of prominent Kashmiri poet Pandit Dinanath Kaul Nadim.

(IANS)