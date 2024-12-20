Bhubaneswar: Rs 33.7 crore Central funds has been allocated to Odisha in the last three years, including Rs 12.29 crore in 2023-24, for conservation, maintenance and development works at heritage sites in the state, Minister of Culture, Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekawat informed the Parliament Thursday.

Replying to a question raised by BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia on whether the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has undertaken any recent development or conservation projects for heritage sites in Puri and Konark, Shekawat said there are 3698 Centrally protected monuments/sites under care and maintenance of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the country, including 81 monuments/sites in Odisha. “ASI undertakes conservation, restoration, maintenance and development works of ancient monuments and archaeological sites including the monuments in Puri and Konark as per the National Policy for Conservation and provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958,” the minister said.

He said all conservation works are carried out as per available resources and the monuments are in good state of preservation. “Wherever necessary, all concerned local stakeholders are also involved in taking conservation-related decisions,” he added. As per information, the funds allocated to Odisha in 2022-23 stood at Rs 13.18 crore, while it was 8.23 crore in 2021-22.

To another question raised by BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray on whether the Central government has organised any cultural exchange programmes to showcase Odisha’s rich heritage, such as Odissi dance, Pattachitra and tribal art, the minister said, “The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Odisha government September 27, 2024 to promote the state’s culture abroad.” Shekawat said that Ministry of Culture implements “Global Engagement Scheme” to promote India’s rich cultural heritage and enhance India’s image in the global arena in a concerted manner.

Under the Scheme, the Festival of India (FoI) is organized abroad to promote people-to-people connect and bilateral cultural contacts. “Artistes, including those from Odisha belonging to diverse cultural fields such as folk art, including folk music, folk dance, folk theatre & puppetry, classical and traditional dance, experimental/ contemporary dance, classical/semi-classical music and theatre perform in the ‘Festivals of India’ abroad,” he said. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), an autonomous organisation under Ministry of External Affairs, promotes Indian culture, including Odisha’s, worldwide through its cultural centres and missions/posts abroad, the minister said. The ICCR had organized different events in other countries to popularise and create interest in Odisha during the last three years for global recognition of the state’s culture, Shekawat added.