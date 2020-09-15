Bhubaneswar: The Union government has released over Rs 35 crore to Odisha under centrally-sponsored schemes for tiger and elephant conservation during 2019-21, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Taking to the Twitter, Pradhan said project tiger and project elephant are addressing the threat of poaching and helping these majestic species thrive in their natural habitat.

He said key initiatives like compensatory afforestation to increase forest cover, National Clean Air Programme, green skill development programme undertaken by the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are helping to create a nature-friendly eco-system and generating new opportunities for the youths.

The Union Minister said efforts to nurture traditional compassion and tolerance in people living in and around elephant habitats is also being encouraged.

Odisha, Pradhan said, is one of the most richly endowed states in biodiversity and has witnessed a direct impact of these conservation efforts.

The Union Minister said consistent efforts towards environmental sustainability and conservation of wildlife under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stewardship of Prakash Javadekar has become a trailblazer for the revival of endangered animal species like tigers and elephants in the country.

–UNI