Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet Tuesday approved the State Level Sports Infrastructure Development Project worth Rs 356.38 crore. The government said investments for the project will be primarily used in two components—expansion of Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex and construction of a new international hockey stadium in Rourkela which will be the host venue for the Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023.

It has been decided that out of Rs 356.38 crore, Rs 90 crore will be allocated from the state government’s budget from three financial years starting from 2020-21. The remaining funds will be used from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), District Mineral Foundation (DMF) from Sundargarh and Odisha Sports Development Funds (OSDF). The government has fixed a 16-month deadline to complete the project.

The cabinet also approved several other decisions. In another development, the cabinet allowed settlement of urban slum dwellers living in 30 sq feet or lesser areas in land adjacent to them. For this the government has planned to amend the Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act.

The government has also planned to amend the Orissa Minerals (prevention of theft, smuggling & illegal mining and regulation of possession, storage, trading and transportation) Rules, 2007 to enable inclusion of more IT-based technologies to monitor illegal mining.

The cabinet also decided to waive interest payments from allotees against delayed payment of premium who received houses constructed by the Odisha State Housing Board and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) from the land given by the general administration department. The government said the move is likely to help a total of 2803 allotees. Out of these, 1925 were allotees from OSHB and 878 from the BDA in 17 projects.