New Delhi: Stand-up comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra arrived at the National Commission for Women office here Monday for a hearing in connection to their remarks allegedly detrimental to women’s dignity.

The NCW summoned More and Jangra to appear before it in connection with the matter.

The commission also summoned comedian Madhur Virli in a separate matter over his derogatory remarks against women during a stand-up act.

“The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded,” the commission had earlier said in a statement.

Condemning the incident, the NCW had reiterated that consent is non-negotiable.

The commission had said that any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement, or disrespect towards a woman’s autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity, and safety guaranteed to women under the Constitution and laws of India.

The controversy began after Jangra recounted, during the show, a date where he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, Jangra said he “sought sexual favours” for the money he spent on the biryani. More was seen “laughing” at Jangra’s comment.

Later, both More and Jangra apologised for the incident after facing backlash on social media. The latter also deactivated his Instagram account.

A Gurugram firm also sacked Jangra over his “Rs 370 biryani” remark.