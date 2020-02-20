Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has so far collected close to Rs 39 crore as fine for violation of traffic norms under the new amended Motor Vehicle Amendment (MVA) Act 2019, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said Thursday in the Odisha Assembly.

Replying to a written question of a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA, the minister said that Rs 38.67 crore has been collected as fine between September 1, 2019 and January 31 this year.

The Minister also said in reply to another question that 4,13,994 driving license applications have been received till January 31 after the new MVA Act came into effect. So far licenses have been issued to 2,87,932 applicants.

Replying to another question, Behera said a total of 28,63,648 pollution under control certificates have been issued to vehicles between September 2019 and February 15, 2020. Fitness certificates have been issued to 13,90,48 vehicles during the same period.

PNN