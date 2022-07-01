Dhenkanal: A master plan is being drawn up for transformation of Kapilash zoo in Dhenkanal district for which an estimated Rs 3 crore will be spent. Reports said construction of three enclosures inside the zoo is in progress. The Forest department is currently making provision of keeping various species of wildlife such as mouse deer, antler deer, other deer species and black bucks in the zoo.

Currently, the zoo is home to around 160 deer of different species. However, to clear the congestion only 30 deer will be kept in the zoo. The remaining deer will be released into the wild for which the department has sought permission of the higher authorities. There is also a proposal to keep a full-grown leopard in the zoo and a capacious cage will be made for it.

Besides, some king cobras will be kept inside glass-shielded cages. It may be noted here that 26.64 hectare land on the foothill of Kapilash was accorded deer park status. Later, the state authorities granted it the status of a mini zoo April 1, 1986.

On April 1, 1995, the Central Zoo Authority of India accorded the zoo status to it. In the zoo, 19 species of wild animals like king cobra, python, elephant, crocodile, bear, sambar and deer are kept. There is an elephant rescue centre inside the zoo where eight elephants have been accommodated. An elephant named Rakesh has been kept in a special enclosure. The zoo has been a huge draw for tourists visiting Kapilah hill. “The zoo will be made more attractive with various facilities at an estimated cost of `3 crore,” said DFO Dr Prakash Chand Gogineni.